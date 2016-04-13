CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government, in an abrupt move on Tuesday evening, removed state Director General of Police (DGP) Yash Pal Singhal and replaced him with K.P. Singh.



Singhal will be the new director general, prisons.



Though no official reason had been given for the sudden change, it is being linked to the role of the Haryana Police during the large-scale violence in various parts of Haryana during the Jat agitation for reservation in February this year.



The Haryana government also appointed senior IPS officer Shatrujit Singh Kapur as the new additional DGP, Crime.



The orders were issued late Tuesday evening by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, P.K. Das.