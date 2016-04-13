NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the petition seeking registration of a fresh FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in Disproportionate Assets case.

The apex court had last month adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking fresh CBI investigation against Mayawati in the alleged DA case against her till April 14 after the petitioner sought more time for file rejoinder.

The petitioner wanted the registration of an FIR against Mayawati on the basis of material available in Taj Corridor scam probe.