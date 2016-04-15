PANAJI: Aam Aadmi Party today said if they fight the 2017 Goa Assembly election, it will contest on its own and form the government without forming an alliance.

"Once AAP announces that it is fighting Goa polls it would be to form the government. We would be fighting the election on our own without aligning with anyone," AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta told PTI here.

He said his party is currently working in the state and the decision to fight the polls would be taken only after assessing the ground level situation.

The announcement about the polls would be made by the state convener and National Executive, Gupta said.

AAP, which is currently eyeing Punjab, also has Goa in its focus.

"Punjab and Goa elections would be held during the same time frame. Both the states are our priorities," he said.

Gupta was in Goa to announce a series of meetings with party workers and also for the planning of a prominent public meeting, scheduled next month.

The meeting will be addressed by AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We will soon announce the date for the meeting," Gupta said.

He said Kejriwal, during his visit, would talk to the people and judge how much the party can percolate in the coastal state.

"We will also see where we stand in Goa in terms of our preparedness for the Assembly polls," the leader said.

When asked about the possible candidate for the chief ministerial post, if they contest, Gupta, said, "It is too early to say. In Goa we are fighting for the state and a Goan would be the chief ministerial face."

Earlier, AAP leader Ashutosh had announced that his party will fight in all the 40 constituencies after he held meetings with a section of people.