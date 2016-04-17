CHANDIGARH: Hot weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana today with mercury rising by several notches in most parts of the two states.

Ambala in Haryana registered a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, the MeT department said.

With no respite from scorching heat, Hisar also registered maximum at 41.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, witnessed maximum at 40.6 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches above normal.

In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala braved hot weather conditions at 41.4 and 41.5 degrees Celsius respectively, up to six degrees above normal while Amritsar registered maximum at 36 degrees Celsius.

MeT department in its forecast said light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana in next 48 hours.