NEW DELHI: In the wake of a strike called by a section of auto and taxi unions in the national capital tomorrow, the Delhi government today said it would take strict action to prevent "arbitrariness" by app-based taxi operators causing hardship to commuters.

The strike called by the unions in protest against the "illegal operation" of app-based taxi services, will add to the woes of commuters as offices, schools and other institutions will open after an extended weekend for the first full working day in the second phase of odd-even scheme.

"The government is serious about preventing arbitrariness by app-based taxi services and is ready to take strict action against them," Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai told PTI.

"As Monday is the first full working day of the odd-even scheme, the government will not tolerate arbitrariness by any app-based taxi operator causing hardship to commuters.

"Ola and Uber will have to follow rules. If we receive complaints against arbitrariness of any app-based taxi service, we will impound their vehicles," Rai said.

Commuters can register complaints against arbitrariness or exorbitant fares at 011-42400400, he said.

Accusing app-based cab services of snatching their livelihood, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Unions have threatened to go off the road tomorrow.