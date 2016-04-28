Home Nation

AgustaWestland Row: BJP Questions TMC, CPM's Silence on the Deal

Siddharth Nath Singh today asked both parties to reveal their stand on VVIP chopper deal.

Published: 28th April 2016 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2016 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Questioning the silence of CPI(M) and TMC over the VVIP chopper deal, BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh today asked both parties to reveal their stand on corruption.

"The TMC and CPI(M) are silent regarding the Agusta Westland deal. Why are they silent on the issue of corruption of Congress? This proves their double standards," Singh said here.

He also took a dig at former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya for holding the hand of Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a rally in the city yesterday.

"The hand of Congress resembles nothing but corruption.

What would Bhattacharya say regarding his party's earlier criticism and stand on 2G and CWG scams? Has he forgotten that? What is the present stand of Mr Bhattacharya regarding the Agusta Westland deal?" Singh asked.

