Home Nation

Landslide near Mandi: 2 rescued, vehicles stranded

A massive landslide buried a truck leaving two persons seriously injured while hundreds of vehicles were stranded as debris blocked the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway near Hanogi, about 30 kms from Mandi late last night.     

Published: 01st August 2016 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2016 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SHIMLA: A massive landslide buried a truck leaving two persons seriously injured while hundreds of vehicles were stranded as debris blocked the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway near Hanogi, about 30 kms from Mandi late last night.     

The injured identified as Naitar Singh (39) of Darla and Gyan Chand (30) of Rahla village in Mandi district, about 147 km from here, were rescued and rushed to hospital, ASP Kulbhushan Sharma said.            

The truck is still trapped under the debris and efforts are on to pull it out with the help of a crane, he said.            

The traffic on the national highway has come to a halt and vehicles have been diverted through alternative route via Katola between Kullu and Mandi but hundreds of tourists were stranded in the area since late last night on either side of the blockade.     

The fragile hills in this region are highly prone to landslides especially during the monsoons, disrupting vehicular traffic and posing threat to the commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp