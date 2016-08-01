MHA seeks report from UP Government on Bulandshahr gang-rape case

ANI By

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday asked for a report from the Samajwadi Party led Uttar Pradesh Government on the Bulandshahr gang-rape case.

A fast track court in Bulandshahr had earlier in the day sent the three accused, arrested in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a woman and her daughter, to 14-day judicial custody.

“Raisuddin, Savesh and Jawar Singh have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The Sections that have been imposed are 385, 397, 376 D, 342 of the Indian Penal Code and four POCSO rules,” Additional District Government Council Navneet Sharma told ANI.

Under attack from the opposition parties over sliding law and order situation in the state, the Samajwadi Party Government yesterday suspended Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishan for dereliction of duty.

Six others, including Superintendent of Police (city) Rammohan Singh, Circle Officer (Sadar) Himanshu Gaurav and SHO Ramsen Singh of Kotwali Dehat, were also suspended.

The Chief Minister had set a 24-hour deadline for the force to nab the culprits.

Following the Chief Minister’s order to top officials to visit Bulandshahr and meet the survivors and take first-hand stock of police action into the matter, Uttar Pradesh DGP Javeed Ahmad and Principal Secretary (home) Debasish Panda visited the district yesterday and held closed-door meetings with the concerned officials.

Three men have been arrested in connection with this case. According to reports, a case of rape, illegal confinement, robbery and dacoity under the provisions of the prevention of children from sexual offences act has been registered against them.

The incident took place earlier on Friday night when a 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a group of robbers in Bulandshahr district.

The victims were on their way from Noida to Shahjahanpur with the other family members when their vehicle was stopped near a cycle repairing shop in Dostpur village on NH-9, which connects Noida and Bulandshahr.

According to one of the relatives of the victims, a group of six to eight men dragged the mother-daughter duo from the vehicle and took them to the nearby field and allegedly raped them.

The culprits also snatched money and jewellery from the possession of the victims and fled the scene of crime.