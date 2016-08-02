Home Nation

Justice will be provided to Bulandshahr gang-rape victims, assures new SSP, Anees Ansari

A fast track court in Bulandshahr yesterday sent the three accused arrested in connection with the case to 14-day judicial custody.

By ANI

BULANDSHAHR: A day after three accused of the Bulandshahr gang-rape incident were arrested, newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anees Ansari on Tuesday said the other accused will be arrested shortly and justice will be provided to the victims at the earliest.

“Investigation is underway but there seems to be 6-7 accused in Bulandshahr incident. A team has been formed and will shortly find them and present them before the court. We assure that justice will be given to the victims,” said Ansari at a press conference.

He informed that an FIR has been filed under Sections 385, 397, 376 D, 342 of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

He added, “We will look into this matter and will see what are the flaws and the details which left in this incident and will, thereon, investigate it accordingly.”

When asked about the non-functioning of the police help line, he said, “Yes we will make the help line number 100 functional, it’s an emergency helpline, it has to work effectively.”

The incident took place last week on Friday night when a 35-year-old woman and her daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a group of robbers.

The victims were on their way from Noida to Shahjahanpur with the other family members when their vehicle was stopped near a cycle repairing shop in Dostpur village on NH-9, which connects Noida and Bulandshahr.

