Love is in the air: Couple in Kohlapur wed dangling 1,000 feet above the ground

In a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony, a couple in Kohlapur district of Maharashtra tied the knot dangling 1,000 feet in air yesterday.

By ANI

KOHLAPUR: In a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony, a couple in Kohlapur district of Maharashtra tied the knot dangling 1,000 feet in air yesterday.

Dressed in traditional Marathi outfits, the bride and groom braved the rain as they dangled above the deep gorge through wires.

The priest chanted 'mantras' while the bride and groom exchanged vows and garlands, all hanging from a ropeway.

Impressed guests and many curious onlookers crowded at the boundary wall of the gorge to get a glimpse of the unique wedding ceremony.

A running commentary was played out to apprise the guests of the various steps of the ceremony.

The couple's wedding style did not come as a surprise to their kin as the two are trekking enthusiasts. The duo had met and fallen in love during a trekking trip.

