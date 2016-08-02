Home Nation

PM Modi has ignored Varanasi in last years: Congress

NEW DELHI: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 56-inch chest assertion, the Congress today welcomed party chief Sonia Gandhi’s move to launch the campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with a show of strength in Varanasi and said that the former has sidelined the people of his parliamentary constituency in the last two years.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury downplayed posers as to why did the grand old party begin its campaign from Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held early next year.

“Sonia Gandhi’s family is settled in Uttar Pradesh even before Modi ji came there. What’s new in it? We will continue our work there. Sonia ji has visited the place as elections are due to take place,” Chowdhury told ANI.

“We are not giving any prominence to the Prime Minister. Everyone is aware about the ground realities in Varanasi. They have been ignored in his ‘Mann ki Baat’. So, it is our responsibility to work for the people,” she added.

Determined to improve the grand old party’s fortunes in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress president launched her party's campaign today with a show of strength in the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency.

The Congress, which has roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor, has rejigged its team for the election this time and named former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit as its chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress, which hopes to make inroads in the state this time, won only two seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

