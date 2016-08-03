Home Nation

Ailing Sonia Gandhi back in Delhi, taken to Army's RR Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had to cut short her visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi\'s constituency Varanasi after she was taken ill, returned here late tonight and was taken to the Army\'s Research and Referral Hospital.

Published: 03rd August 2016 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2016 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

PTI8_2_2016_000275B
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had to cut short her visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi after she was taken ill, returned here late tonight and was taken to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital.

The 69-year-old leader landed here by a chartered flight close to midnight after she had to abandon the 8-km roadshow midway due to illness.   

Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said her condition was "stable" after she suffered a bout of "dehydration, vomited and had fever" in Varanasi.

She received medical attention in Varanasi and doctors who attended to her in the holy city accompanied her on the flight back to Delhi.    

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was at the airport to receive her mother, said she was unwell for the last couple of days but decided against cancelling the programme.       

"She was unwell for the couple of days before but since the programme was there, she was very keen to go," Priyanka said.        

After landing, Sonia was taken to the RR Hospital, which is close to the airport. Doctors at the Gangaram Hospital were also kept on standby. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress's chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh Sheila Dikshit, who accompanied Gandhi on the road show and inquired about her health.            

Modi also offered to send a doctor and an aircraft to bring the Congress president back to Delhi, sources said.   

Congress sources said Sonia was running fever but decided to go ahead with the roadshow in Varanasi, where her condition worsened, as she was not inclined to cancel it at the last moment.       

In a statement, the Congress chief regretted that she could not complete her visit to Varanasi due to illness but said she would come back soon for "darshan" of Kashi Vishwanath in the temple town.    

"Due to illness, I could not complete my visit for which I regret. I could not seek the blessings of Kashi Vishwanth in the holy month of Savan. I will come back soon. I am thankful to all citizens of Varanasi and Congress workers for the love and affection," she said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp