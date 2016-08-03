Malshej ghat closed after landslide; 3rd incident this season

PTI By

THANE: Malshej ghat, a vital link to Mumbai and other parts of the state via Murbad taluka in the district, has been closed for vehicular traffic after landslide and boulder crash late tonight, police said.

This is the third such incident on Malshej ghat route this monsoon season.

"Boulders crashed for the third time this season in the Malshej ghats within the limits of Murbad taluka late tonight," the district rural police control said.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm, due to which the vehicular movement on this route has been stopped, police said.

Last month, the route had been kept closed for ten days after boulders had crashed, blocking the path.

This route is usually used for transporting vegetables to Mumbai market from Pune and other places.