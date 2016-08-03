Mostly Indians on board Emirates flight that caught fire

IANS By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emirates on Wednesday said passengers from 20 countries were on board flight EK521 that caught fire after crash landing at Dubai International Airport.



EK521 travelling from Trivandrum International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram, India, to Dubai had 282 passengers and 18 crew on board.



In a statement issued here, the airline said there were 226 Indians (mostly from Kerala), 24 from UK, 11 from UAE, six each from the US and Saudi Arabia, five from Turkey, four from Ireland, two each from Australia, Brazil, Germany, Malaysia and Thailand and one each from countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Tunisia, among others.



The Boeing 777 aircraft, departed at 10.19 a.m. from Trivandrum international airport and was scheduled to land at 12.50 p.m. at Dubai international airport.



"We can confirm that there are no fatalities among our passengers and crew. All passengers and crew are accounted for and safe," the airline statement said.