Railways tops in corruption complaints, banks second

Of the total complaints, 38,192 were disposed of and 17,912 were pending, the report said. Out of the pending complaints, 8,878 were pending for more than six months.

Published: 03rd August 2016 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2016 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Railways has topped a list of government organisations against which complaints of alleged corruption --over 12,000-- were received by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) during last year.

As many as 12,394 complaints of alleged corruption were received against railway employees followed by 5,363 against bank officials and 5,139 against Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the CVC said in its annual report for 2014 which was tabled in Parliament recently.

A total of 4,986 such complaints were received against officials working under Finance Ministry, 3,379 against those in Telecommunication Ministry and 3,079 against employees working under Urban Development Ministry, it said.

These were among the total of 56,104 complaints of alleged corruption received by Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs), who act as distant arm of the CVC, of various government departments.

As many as 2,741 complaints were against employees working in Petroleum Ministry, 2,235 against those in Food and Consumer Affairs, 2,084 under Central Board of Direct Taxes, 1,601 in Steel Ministry and 1,460 under Central Board of Excise and Customs, the report said.

There were 1,377 complaints of alleged corruption against employees working under Human Resource Development Ministry, 1,143 against those in Health and Family Welfare Ministry and 1,018 in Information and Broadcasting Ministry, it said.

Similarly, 738 such complaints were received against employees of Department of Posts, 596 under Power Ministry, 527 in Textiles Ministry and 604 in Defence Ministry, the report said.

