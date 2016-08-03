Home Nation

Sonia stable, under observation at hospital: Congress

No medical bulletin on her health has been yet issued by the hospital but the Congress said she is recovering.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi was today "stable" and under observation of specialist doctors at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here after she was admitted there late last night due to high fever, her party said.

No medical bulletin on her health has been yet issued by the hospital but the Congress said she is recovering under medical supervision.  

The 69-year-old Congress chief returned here yesterday by a chartered flight close to midnight after she had to abandon the 8-km roadshow in Varanasi midway due to illness.     

AICC media cell in-charge Randeep Surjewala said she is stable and is recovering under medical supervision.

"Yesterday itself, she had said that she would return to Varanasi to meet the people and to have 'darshan of the historical temple of Kashi Vishwanath Ji'. On return, she was admitted to hospital in Delhi, is stable and is recovering under medical supervision", he said in a statement.     The Congress President is overwhelmed by the concern and affection of fellow countrymen and crores of Congressmen and has thanked everyone for their good wishes, he said.  

Sources said doctors have kept Sonia under observation as she was running high fever yesterday and got dehydrated due to exhaustion during the road show.       

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were by her side. Her son-in-law Robert Vadra also visited her.       

Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had yesterday said that her condition was "stable" after she suffered a bout of "dehydration, vomited and had fever" in Varanasi.  

