Home Nation

Amit Shah discusses with party leaders to choose new Gujarat CM

State BJP in-charge Dinesh Sharma and party treasurer Surendra Patel met Shah this morning upon his arrival here.

Published: 04th August 2016 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: BJP national president Amit Shah today arrived in the city and initiated talks with party leaders at his residence as a part of an exercise to finalise the name of the successor of Anandiben Patel, who resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

State BJP in-charge Dinesh Sharma and party treasurer Surendra Patel met Shah this morning upon his arrival here.

The other top state leaders and ministers are expected to meet him in the evening.

Anandiben had yesterday submitted her resignation to the Governor, after the party's parliamentary board in Delhi accepted her offer to resign, paving way for selection of a new Chief Minister for the BJP-ruled Gujarat, to lead the party in the 2017 state Assembly polls.

Ahead of her resignation, Sharma engaged in hectic consultation with top BJP leaders and ministers in Gandhinagar over selection of the next CM.

Sharma told media persons that BJP legislature party meeting in the presence of state observers will decide the name of the next Chief Minister by Friday.

Though suspense still prevails about the next CM, the names doing rounds as potential successor to Patel include the 'number two' in the Cabinet and Health Minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister Purshottam Rupala and Assembly Speaker Ganpat Vasava, a tribal leader.

State BJP chief Vijay Rupani's name was earlier in the contention but he indicated yesterday that he is not in the race as he is happy with his current task.

Nitin Patel has now emerged as a strong contender for the post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp