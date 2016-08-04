Ban imposed on transportation of bovines in Jammu

PTI By

JAMMU: A ban was today imposed on the transportation of bovines from Jammu to other districts, except by permission.



District Magistrate Simrandeep Singh, in exercise of the powers vested under Section 144 CrPC, imposed the ban on transportation of bovines from the district.



As per the order issued, bovines cannot be transported from Jammu to other districts except with permission from District Magistrate or Additional District Magistrate, Jammu.



This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in action for a period of two months from the date of its issuance till the same is revoked, whichever is earlier.