BHADOHI: A nine-year-old boy was killed allegedly by his father who threw him into a well in Kakra village here.

Gangeshwar Nath Upadhaya was angry with his son Shivam after the boy had complained to the police about the ill treatment of family members by his father, police said.

Yesterday, while bringing Shivam back from school, Upadhaya threw him into the well, police said.

Shivam was traced through his school bag that was found lying near the well after his family members lodged a missing complaint about him, they said.

The father has been arrested and the body sent for postmortem, police said.