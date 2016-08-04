Modi to launch PMO app at MyGov anniversary event

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the new PMO app at a function organised by MyGov here, officials said.



The app would correspond to the website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).



"Interestingly, the team that won the contest to develop the app is a team of young engineering students from Delhi," MyGov Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gaurav Dwivedi said here on Thursday.



The government had launched a two-phased contest in March 2015 on MyGov platform for the development of PMO app. A team of six engineering students from Delhi Technical University won the contest and finally got to develop the app.



"Prime Minister Modi would launch the app during the second anniversary function of MyGov that we are organising here on August 6. The event will feature multiple panel discussions and the first ever 'town hall' to be addressed by the Prime Minister," Dwivedi said.



It would be Modi's first 'town hall' address in the country. He had last year answered questions from the audience at a town hall event at the Facebook headquarters in the US.



Those who would get to interact with the Prime Minister in the town hall have been selected from among the regular users of MyGov platform, who have pitched in "quality suggestions" for various government programmes, the official said.



"We are trying to get a fair representation of people from across the country. Those who have been active on MyGov platform and have contributed with quality suggestions are being short-listed. But it is not an easy task given that the number of such participants is quite large," Dwivedi said.



The day-long event will have panel discussions and see participation from union ministers and senior officials, he said.



MyGov was launched by Modi in July 2014 to provide opportunity to the people to participate in multiple theme-based discussions and share their thoughts.



The platform has several groups like Clean Ganga, Girl Child Education, Digital India, Food Security and Healthy India.



MyGov has 3.52 million registered members, 1,82,000 submissions in 491 tasks and 3.40 million comments in 590 discussion themes.