Home Nation

Modi to launch PMO app at MyGov anniversary event

The day-long event will have panel discussions and see participation from union ministers and senior officials, he said.

Published: 04th August 2016 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the new PMO app at a function organised by MyGov here, officials said.

The app would correspond to the website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Interestingly, the team that won the contest to develop the app is a team of young engineering students from Delhi," MyGov Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gaurav Dwivedi said here on Thursday. 

The government had launched a two-phased contest in March 2015 on MyGov platform for the development of PMO app. A team of six engineering students from Delhi Technical University won the contest and finally got to develop the app.

"Prime Minister Modi would launch the app during the second anniversary function of MyGov that we are organising here on August 6. The event will feature multiple panel discussions and the first ever 'town hall' to be addressed by the Prime Minister," Dwivedi said. 

It would be Modi's first 'town hall' address in the country. He had last year answered questions from the audience at a town hall event at the Facebook headquarters in the US. 

Those who would get to interact with the Prime Minister in the town hall have been selected from among the regular users of MyGov platform, who have pitched in "quality suggestions" for various government programmes, the official said.

"We are trying to get a fair representation of people from across the country. Those who have been active on MyGov platform and have contributed with quality suggestions are being short-listed. But it is not an easy task given that the number of such participants is quite large," Dwivedi said.

The day-long event will have panel discussions and see participation from union ministers and senior officials, he said.

MyGov was launched by Modi in July 2014 to provide opportunity to the people to participate in multiple theme-based discussions and share their thoughts. 

The platform has several groups like Clean Ganga, Girl Child Education, Digital India, Food Security and Healthy India. 

MyGov has 3.52 million registered members, 1,82,000 submissions in 491 tasks and 3.40 million comments in 590 discussion themes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp