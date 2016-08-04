Home Nation

Mumbai-Goa highway bridge collapse: Death toll rises to four

The body of the driver of one of the missing buses and of a woman were recovered, thereby increasing the death toll in the Mumbai-Goa highway bridge collapse to four.

Published: 04th August 2016 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

PTI8_3_2016_000079B

Mahad The remaining portion of Mahad-Poladpur bridge which was washed away in flood water of Savitri river on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district on Wednesday | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: The body of the driver of one of the missing buses and of a woman were recovered on Thursday morning, thereby increasing the death toll in the Mumbai-Goa highway bridge collapse to four.

Two bodies were yesterday found after a British-era bridge collapsed on the highway in Maharashtra earlier on August 2 following torrential rain.

Prakash Mehta, the Guardian Minister of Raigad district, yesterday said as many as two buses and five-six private vehicles were still missing after a bridge over the Savitri River collapsed.

Mehta confirmed that two buses and at least six private vehicles had fallen into the river, adding the water flow was too strong to undertake a rescue effort.

The buses were travelling between Jaigad-Mumbai and another Rajapur-Borivali, respectively.

An NDRF team from Pune yesterday started search and rescue operations at the spot. Meanwhile, heavy rain is causing hurdles in the rescue operation.

