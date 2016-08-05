Home Nation

Amendment in pension scheme means no government saath for pensioners

The amendment in the pension scheme that came into effect from September 1, 2014, is against the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

Published: 05th August 2016 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2016 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The amendment in the pension scheme that came into effect from September 1, 2014, is against the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, a parliamentary panel is likely to state in a report. The report is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (With all, development for all) is the slogan of the Modi government. But the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation is not impressed with the government’s handling of employee’s pensions where calculation of pensions will take into account the average monthly pay of 60 months instead of 12 months.

Sources said the panel felt that calculating the pension of a person who joined the 1995 scheme based on 12 months’ average salary amounted to retrospective application of the amendments, affecting the subscriber’s interests.

Employee unions had argued that the amendments will drastically reduce the pension an employee is supposed to take home after retirement. Some unions argued that pension of those who joined the scheme way back in 1996 will be reduced by almost 25 per cent.

However, the panel is likely to recommend a middle ground, recommending only those who joined the Employees Provident Fund Organisation after 01.09.2014 be given pension based on 60 months’ average pay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp