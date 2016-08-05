Home Nation

Amit Shah to meet CMs of BJP ruled states on August 27

BJP President Amit Shah has called a meeting of chief ministers of party-ruled states on August 27 and organisational core groups of all states on August 23 in which issues like better coordination between government and party, promotion of \"pro-poor\" initiatives and increasing usage of digital media are likely to figure.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah has called a meeting of chief ministers of party-ruled states on August 27 and organisational core groups of all states on August 23 in which issues like better coordination between government and party, promotion of "pro-poor" initiatives and increasing usage of digital media are likely to figure.   

Shah's decision to take these back-to-back meetings come in the wake of the passage of the GST Bill in Rajya Sabha and its likely approval by Lok Sabha next week.          

Party sources, however, insisted that GST Bill is not the reason for these meetings as it is essentially a matter between the Centre and states and that organisational matters will be on top of Shah's agenda.  

Sources said better coordination between government and the party, promotion of "pro-poor and pro-weaker sections" initiatives of the Modi government, increasing usage of digital media to push party and government agenda are among the major issues.       

Roll out of GST may figure in the deliberations as Shah believes that its passage in Parliament will be an important achievement and party-ruled state governments should do their best to make it a success, the sources said.     

The party president will also review the executions of decisions taken at the party national executive meeting in Allahabad and take stock of the efforts by the organisation to expand its base in those states where the party has been traditionally weak.

