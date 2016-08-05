Home Nation

Bhopal: Female students of MANIT protest over dress code, hostel timings

No shorts, no skirts and girls coming after 9.30 p.m. will have to sleep in the lobby, these rules do not apply to boys.

Published: 05th August 2016 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2016 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Capture
By ANI

BHOPAL: Female students of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) situated here in the state capital on Friday raised slogans and staged a protest over dress code and hostel timings.

The protesting students alleged that the institute authorities have stipulated 9.30 p.m. as the deadline for them to enter the hostel, while there is no such restriction on boys.

“We are not allowed inside hostel post 9:30 p.m. We have college from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., we go for coaching directly from there. Coaching class ends late, we get so tired. We are forced to sleep in lobby area if we don't make it by 9:30 p.m. However, the same rule is not same for boys,” a student named Harsha told ANI.

The issue came to fore when female hostellers were directed that they must return to the hostel daily by 9.30 p.m.

Any girl student coming after 9.30 pm will have to remain at the waiting lobby area of the girls' hostel, the notice dated June 28, stated.

In the same notice, the administration of the institute had also asked girls not to wear shorts and skirts on the campus. However, the decision was later dropped after protests by the students.

“Dress code should be according to our comfort. Why should we listen to others? Why shouldn’t we wear shorts? This is 21st century,” another student named Shivangi told ANI.

The female students also dared the college authorities to take action against them by sitting on dharna inside the campus wearing shorts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp