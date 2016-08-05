Home Nation

Booked for rape, graft, controversial police officer Salwinder absconds

The Punjab police on Thursday registered a rape case against its controversial officer Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh.

Published: 05th August 2016 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2016 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Salwinder Singh_PTI

Delhi Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh arrives to appear before NIA in New Delhi on Wednesday for a questioning in connection with the Pathankot terror attack. |PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab police on Thursday registered a rape case against its controversial officer Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh. The Gurdaspur police booked Singh on the charges of rape and corruption.

Salwinder was in the spotlight after he alleged that he was abducted by Pakistani terrorists who later attacked the Pathankot Air Force base using his SUV early in January this year. He had been posted as SP (Headquarter) at Gurdaspur.  After the Pathankot attack, Singh was shifted from Gurdaspur and posted as Assistant Commandant of Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar. After the registration of the rape case, Singh is reportedly absconding and police teams have been despatched to various places to nab him.

A few days ago, a man, Rajnesh Kumar, had filed a complaint with Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during the sangat darshan programme in Gurdaspur, alleging that his wife had been repeatedly raped by Singh on the pretext of giving a clean chit to Kumar in a criminal case registered against him. During the initial inquiry, it was found that Singh was the investigation officer in a criminal case against Kumar some time back. Kumar alleged that his wife had approached Singh to get  justice for her husband.

“Salwinder Singh had reportedly asked Kumar’s wife to pay `50,000. It is alleged that Singh had raped the woman many times on the promise of giving her husband a clean chit in the case,’’ said a police officer.

In another complaint filed by five woman constables posted in Gurdaspur, sexual harassment committee of Punjab police had summoned Salwinder for August 5 to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

He had been asked to appear before Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo, who heads the committee. Last month, the five women constables deposed before the committee.  They  had also submitted a signed statement reiterating their allegation that Singh used to harass them. 

Singh had questioned by the NIA  officials over his abduction claims following inconsistencies in his version of the abduction and that of his companions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp