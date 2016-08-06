NEW DELHI: The Congress Party on Saturday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and said it was not right for him to advise his party workers to stop land grabbing or indulging in other such acts, as he was known for popularising this trend in the party.

“Everyone knows how the Samajwadi Party is performing in Uttar Pradesh. There is an atmosphere of fear in the state. It has been the politics of Samajwadi Party to indulge in land grabbing and other such activities and such an image of the party has been created by Mulayam Singh Yadav,” Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

“So, I don’t think it is right for him to advise other people,” he added.

Addressing party workers at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on the 84th birth anniversary of socialist ideologue Janeshwar Mishra in presence of Akhilesh and other senior leaders, the Samajwadi Party supremo asked the party workers to pull up their socks for the 2017 Assembly polls.

He also asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his son Akhilesh Yadav to depute office-bearers with a ‘good image’ in party’s frontal organisations so that people could call the party an ‘achhi party’.