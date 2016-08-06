NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reach out to citizens through his first-ever townhall style event on Saturday.

A new PMO app, which would help mobile users connect to the PM’s website, will also be launched at the event organised by MyGov — the government’s citizen engagement platform — to mark its second anniversary.

The interactive townhall, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi, would be preceded by a series of panel discussions and sessions in keeping with the ‘Do, Discuss and Disseminate’ theme of MyGov.

MyGov CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said the process to shortlist those who would get to interact with the PM was already underway. “They would be selected from among regular users of MyGov, based on their ideas, level of engagement, questions and suggestions,” he added. The townhall address would also see the launch of new MyGov initiatives and distribution of awards to winners of MyGov contests — Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, Duties of a Citizen, Governance Quiz and India-Africa Quiz.