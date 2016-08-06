Heavy rain lashes Himachal; landslides affect normal life

Home Nation

Intermittent heavy rain occurred in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and disrupting normal life in many areas of the state.

SHIMLA: Intermittent heavy rain occurred in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and disrupting normal life in many areas of the state.

Traffic on Hindustan-Tibet road was blocked for two hours at Nugalsari due to landslides which uprooted trees, forcing officials to initially close some of the link roads that were later cleared, an official said.

Kangra was the wettest district which recorded 188 mm of rainfall while Gaggal and Jogindernagar received 166 mm and 158 mm of rain, followed by Sujanpur Tira 155 mm and Dharamshala 145 mm of rainfall. Shimla and Una recorded 43 mm of rain each.

Maximum temperature plummeted by 11 degree from 38.5 degree Celsius to 27.0 degrees in Una while Bhuntar and Solan recorded a high of 28.8 and 28.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Minimum temperatures also dropped marginally with Manali and Kalpa recording a low of 13.0 degree Celsius and 14.0 degrees, followed by Shimla 15.9, Keylong 16.1 and Dharamshala 16.2 degrees.

Inspite of heavy rain at many places, the region has so far received 360.5 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 475.5 mm from June 1 till today, and the current monsoon deficit was 24 per cent.

The MeT office has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in mid and lower hills tomorrow and rain or thundershowers at many places in lower, mid and higher hills in the next six days.

