Home Nation

Vijay Rupani to meet Governor Kohli to stake claim to form new government

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Vijay Rupani who was appointed as the new Chief Minister of the state will meet Governor O.P Kohli today to stake claim to form a new government.

Published: 06th August 2016 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2016 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rupani Patel PTI

Newly elected Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel gesture after a meeting at Gujarat BJP headquarters 'Kamlam' at Gandhinagar on Friday. | PTI

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Vijay Rupani who was appointed as the new Chief Minister of the state will meet Governor O.P Kohli today to stake claim to form a new government.

Health Minister Nitish Patel, who was named as the Deputy Chief Minster, will also join Rupani in meeting the Governor at 11 this morning in connection with forming a new government in the state.

The decision comes as a major twist as Patel was the frontrunner for the post after Rupani had bowed out from the race, saying he would like to work for the party.

Yesterday, in a crucial meeting attended by Amit Shah and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the party headquarters in the state, the decision to make Rupani as the next Chief Minister was announced.

BJP’s Central Observer Nitin Gadkari said after the meeting that the decision was taken by the party MLAs unanimously and through a democratic process.

The BJP central leadership had already made it clear that a state MLA would be assigned the job.

Anandiben Patel had tendered her resignation to the Governor on Wednesday.

Governor O.P. Kohli has asked her to continue as the care taker chief minster till the alternate arrangement.

Patel, who took charge as Gujarat's first woman chief minister after Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister, citing age issues had in her Facebook post earlier urged the BJP to relieve her from the coveted post.

Patel said that she had two months earlier sought to resign from the party to give "enough time to the new incumbent to prepare for important events like the upcoming 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit'.

Her government was criticised for its handling of the outrage created by the public flogging of four Dalit men by self-styled cow protection groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp