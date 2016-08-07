Home Nation

Mahad bridge collapse: Search operations continue on fifth day

NDRF, Navy and Coast Guard Jawans are searching collectively on these locations with modern equipments.

Mahad The remaining portion of Mahad-Poladpur bridge which was washed away in flood water of Savitri river on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district on Wednesday | PTI

By ANI

RAIGAD: Search operations at Savitri River in Mahad town of Maharashtra started again today at 6:00 in the morning, making it the fifth day of the operation being conducted by NDRF with the help of Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Local Fishermen.

In today’s search, the NDRF, Navy and Coast Guard Jawans are searching collectively on these locations with modern Ultra Sound and Sonar equipments.

Till now they have recovered 25 bodies from Savitri River from which 23 bodies have been identified, in which 10 are of the passengers from Rajapur - Borivali bus, 7 from Jaigad - Mumbai bus and remaining six from private cars fallen in the River after a British-era bridge collapsed.

In the mishap of Tuesday night, two State Transport busses and two private cars fell in Savitri River along with 38 passengers.

13 passengers are still missing. Rescue teams are searching them without any hope of survival.

