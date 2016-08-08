Home Nation

Closure report in Maneka's case to be considered on September 26

Case was lodged against Maneka Gandhi for sanctioning a Rs. 50 lakh grant to a trust allegedly in a fraudulent manner.

Published: 08th August 2016 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2016 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi-Reuters

India’s Women and Child Welfare minister Gandhi works on a computer before an interview with Reuters at her office in New Delhi. | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Special Court has fixed September 26 to consider a CBI report favouring closure of a case lodged against Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and two others for sanctioning Rs 50 lakh grant to a trust allegedly  in a "fraudulent" manner in 2001.

The court had earlier refused to accepted the closure filed by the probe agency in the case in 2008 and had asked the CBI to further investigate the matter.

However, the CBI had again approached the court saying "allegations levelled against Gandhi and two others could not be substantiated".

Senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi is now the Women and Child Development Minister.

An FIR was lodged by CBI in 2006 against Maneka Gandhi, Dr F U Siddiqui, former secretary of Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) and Dr Vijay Sharma, former Managing Trustee of Gandhi Rural Welfare Trust (GRWT).

The FIR alleged that Maneka, in conspiracy with Siddiqui, had sanctioned a grant of Rs 50 lakh to GRWT from MAEF in an irregular manner to construct a nursing college building at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and caused undue favour to Sharma.

CBI alleged that further an amount of Rs 10.40 lakh was sanctioned to GRWT by S K Verma, the then District Magistrate of Pilibhit, from Maneka's MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds for purchase of two ambulances and the fund was released to Ramakant Rampal, the Managing Trustee of GRWT.

It had alleged that Rampal had purchased two jeeps which had cost much less than the approved models and failed to get them certified by the chief medical officer. The vehicles were also used for personal works by the managing trustee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp