NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday dubbed the passage of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a historic decision and said that this will help the nation grow.

Speaking to ANI here, BJP leader Rajiv Ranjan said that that the GST is a revolutionary decision taken post Independence.

“GST is a historic decision. Post independence this is a revolutionary decision taken to transform the tax system of the nation,” said Ranjan.

“Leaving the AIADMK, all political parties supported this bill. Now we can say that this bill will go to state assemblies for approval and in limited time will become a law. This will help the Indian economy grow,” he added.

Paving the way for the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, the Lok Sabha on Monday unanimously passed amendments to 122nd Constitution Amendment Bill as approved by the Rajya Sabha.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill (122nd) was put to vote in Lok Sabha, where it was cleared with the votes of 443 members.