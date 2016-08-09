Home Nation

Hindu priests oppose installation of Ravana's idol in Greater Noida

The head priests of temples here on Tuesday said they would not allow the installation of Ravana\'s idol in a temple in Bisrakh, Greater Noida.

Published: 09th August 2016 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2016 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

GREATER NOIDA: The head priests of temples here on Tuesday said they would not allow the installation of Ravana's idol in a temple in Bisrakh, Greater Noida.

Mahant Narayan Giri, head priest of Dudheswar Nath Temple at Ghaziabad, and Mahant Yati Narinmhanand, head priest of Chandi Devi temple at Dasna, said that Ravana is the symbol of evil and that installation of Ravana's idol will not be allowed in any part of western Uttar Pradesh. 

They jointly said they would go to Bisrakh and ask Chakrapani Maharaj, the president of Hindu Mahasabha, not to install Ravana's idol in Bisrakh temple. To establish the idol of Ravana will be a "disgraceful act" by Hindus, who on Dussehra burn effigies of Ravana and his brother Kumbhkaran, they maintained.

Earlier, Mahatma Ravana Temple Trust and Shiv Mohan Temple Trust at Bisrakh village in Greater Noida had announced to built a grand temple of Ravana in the village. The temple is ready and the idol is to be installed on August 11, announced Ashokanand Maharaj, the founder trustee of the two trusts.

The National President of Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj would be chief guest on the occasion, Ashokanand Maharaj told media persons. 

The trust has employed four priests to manage the rituals and regular worship in the temple. The idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman would also be installed in the temple. 

The idols of Lord Ganesha and Shani Maharaj have also been brought to the temple.

Confirming his participation, Swami Chakrapani said that existence of Lord Rama cannot be imagined without Ravana. 

Ravana, he said, was a learned Brahmin who was egoistic. It fell onto Lord Rama to banish Ravana's ego -- as depicted in the Ramayana. It is this banishment which is celebrated during Dussehra, he added.

