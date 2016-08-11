Home Nation

BJP's Dalit leaders to counter misinformation on cow vigilante attacks

Senior RSS and BJP leaders went into huddle with the ruling party’s Dalit leaders to chalk out a strategy to deal with the situation arising out of attacks on Dalits.

Published: 11th August 2016 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2016 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Senior RSS and BJP leaders went into huddle with the ruling party’s Dalit leaders to chalk out a strategy to deal with the situation arising out of attacks on Dalits. The Dalit leaders were asked to launch a campaign among the community on work done by the government for them and the misinformation campaign being carried out by the Opposition on the attacks. Dalit MPs and office-bearers of BJP, besides State presidents of the party’s SC Morcha, held a meeting on Tuesday evening where RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and BJP general secretaries Ramlal and Bhupendra Yadav were present.

BJP.jpgThe meeting assumes significance ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as BJP has been making sustained efforts to woo the Dalits, who constitute over 20 per cent of the electorate. Many believe that the recent attacks have harmed its campaign. BJP’s Dalit MPs and other leaders are likely to fan out to areas where the community’s presence is significant to defend the party over the controversy following cases of attack on Dalits in many states by alleged cow vigilantes. “The opposition has launched a disinformation campaign against us. Congress and BSP are together as they are worried over our success in winning over the Dalits. Comments of our senior leaders are being distorted. We have to counter it aggressively and effectively,” said BJP spokesperson and Dalit leader Vijay Sonkar Shastri.

The recent comment by PM Narendra Modi that 70-80 per cent of self-proclaimed cow protectors are anti-social elements also found a mention in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for