BJP's Dalit leaders to counter misinformation on cow vigilante attacks

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Senior RSS and BJP leaders went into huddle with the ruling party’s Dalit leaders to chalk out a strategy to deal with the situation arising out of attacks on Dalits. The Dalit leaders were asked to launch a campaign among the community on work done by the government for them and the misinformation campaign being carried out by the Opposition on the attacks. Dalit MPs and office-bearers of BJP, besides State presidents of the party’s SC Morcha, held a meeting on Tuesday evening where RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and BJP general secretaries Ramlal and Bhupendra Yadav were present.

The meeting assumes significance ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as BJP has been making sustained efforts to woo the Dalits, who constitute over 20 per cent of the electorate. Many believe that the recent attacks have harmed its campaign. BJP’s Dalit MPs and other leaders are likely to fan out to areas where the community’s presence is significant to defend the party over the controversy following cases of attack on Dalits in many states by alleged cow vigilantes. “The opposition has launched a disinformation campaign against us. Congress and BSP are together as they are worried over our success in winning over the Dalits. Comments of our senior leaders are being distorted. We have to counter it aggressively and effectively,” said BJP spokesperson and Dalit leader Vijay Sonkar Shastri.

The recent comment by PM Narendra Modi that 70-80 per cent of self-proclaimed cow protectors are anti-social elements also found a mention in the meeting.