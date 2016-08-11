Home Nation

Kashmir remains paralysed for 34th consecutive day

Curfew and protest shutdown on Thursday continued to paralyse life in Kashmir for the 34th consecutive day.

Published: 11th August 2016 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2016 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Curfew and protest shutdown on Thursday continued to paralyse life in Kashmir for the 34th consecutive day.

"Restrictions will continue in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag towns today (Thursday)," a senior police official told IANS.

"Similar restrictions will remain in force in eight police station areas of Srinagar city, Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Trehgam, Kupwara, Badgam and Ganderbal towns".

Meanwhile, some private transport and pedestrian movement were seen at many places in Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley on Wednesday.

Police said the situation remained calm throughout the Valley and no major untoward incident occurred anywhere.

Despite marginal improvement in the law and order situation, educational institutions, shops, public transport and other businesses have remained suspenced in the Valley since the ongoing unrest began on July 9.

Separatists continued to remain under preventive detention although they have been issuing weekly protest calendars asking people not to resume normal activities.

