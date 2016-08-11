Top militant caught by security forces in Manipur

PTI By

IMPHAL: A top militant of the insurgent outfit Thadaou People Liberation Army (TPLA) has been caught by the security forces in Manipur's Senapati district, officials said today.

Based on intelligence inputs last night, a joint team of 25 Assam Rifles and police arrested Nehmang Singist alias Mang from Keithelmanbi in Senapati district.

On questioning, he confessed to be the self-styled home secretary of TPLA who had joined the banned outfit in August 2015 and is involved in illegal extortion from government officials, businessmen and common people, officials said.

During search, security forces recovered one 9 mm pistol with three rounds. He also revealed that he was in possession of other war like stores. Subsequently, one AK-56 was found from the backyard of his house in the area.

Later he was handed over to the Sekmai police station.