Home Nation

Top militant caught by security forces in Manipur

A top militant of the insurgent outfit Thadaou People Liberation Army (TPLA) has been caught by the security forces in Manipur\'s Senapati district, officials said today.    

Published: 11th August 2016 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2016 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

IMPHAL: A top militant of the insurgent outfit Thadaou People Liberation Army (TPLA) has been caught by the security forces in Manipur's Senapati district, officials said today.    

Based on intelligence inputs last night, a joint team of 25 Assam Rifles and police arrested Nehmang Singist alias Mang from Keithelmanbi in Senapati district.     

On questioning, he confessed to be the self-styled home secretary of TPLA who had joined the banned outfit in August 2015 and is involved in illegal extortion from government officials, businessmen and common people, officials said.     

During search, security forces recovered one 9 mm pistol with three rounds. He also revealed that he was in possession of other war like stores. Subsequently, one AK-56 was found from the backyard of his house in the area.  

Later he was handed over to the Sekmai police station.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp