Home Nation

Gulberg society case: Gujarat HC grants nine convicts 10-day parole

The Gujarat High Court today granted ten days parole to nine convicts of the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre case.

Published: 12th August 2016 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2016 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court today granted ten days parole to nine convicts of the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre case.

Justice P P Bhatt granted the parole to the convicts, who were held guilty by a lower court.

These convicts, who include VHP leader Atul Vaid, had sought parole on the ground that they want to file an appeal in the high court against the lower court verdict for which they need time to hire advocates and arrange finances.

The other eight convicts are -- Yogendra Shekhawat, Krishna Kalal, Raju Tiwari, Mangilal Jain, Kapil Mishra, Suresh Dhobi, Mukesh Shankhla and Dilip Parmar.

Of these, Shekhawat, Kalal and Tiwari were sentenced to life imprisonment by the lower court, while Jain was sentenced to ten years jail. Other five convicts (Vaid, Mishra, Dhobi, Shankhla and Parmar) were sentenced to seven years imprisonment each.

Of the total 24 accused, the special court on June 17 sentenced 11 persons to life in jail on the charges of murder, 12 were given seven years of imprisonment and Mangilal Jain was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment for lesser offences. The court had acquitted 36 others.

The Gulberg Society massacre had taken place on February 28, 2002. The incident shook the nation when a mob of 400 people set about attacking the society in the heart of Ahmedabad, killing 69 people, including former Congress MP Eshan Jafri.

It was one of the nine cases of the 2002 Gujarat riots probed by the Supreme Court-appointed SIT.

The incident took place a day after S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt near Godhra train station in which 58 'kar sevaks' returning from Ayodhya were killed.

During the course of trial, 338 witnesses were cross-examined, with four different judges having presided over the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp