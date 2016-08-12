SRINAGAR: Authorities today snapped mobile telephony services, except postpaid facility on state-run BSNL, in Kashmir as a precautionary measure in the wake of fierce clashes after Friday prayers last week.

"Mobile telephony services have been snapped in the entire Valley. Only postpaid connections of BSNL are working, a police official said.

He said the services were snapped across the Valley at midnight to maintain law and order and to prevent rumour mongering.

Last Friday saw intense clashes between protesters and security forces at many places in the Valley after the congregational prayers.

The clashes left three people dead and several hundred others injured.

Mobile telephony services, except BSNL postpaid, were first snapped in the Valley on July 15 in the aftermath of violence following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8.

The authorities had snapped mobile internet facility in the entire Valley on July 9.

While the postpaid services were resumed on July 26, the incoming call facility on the prepaid numbers was restored a day later.

However, the outgoing facility on such numbers continued to remain barred.

Mobile internet also continued to remain snapped for the 35th day today.