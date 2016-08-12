Search operation launched against suspicious persons in Jammu

PTI By

JAMMU: Security forces today launched a search operation in Kunjwani area here after they received information about the presence of suspicious persons in the region.

The joint search operation was launched by Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police.

"The QRT of the Army provided support to the SOG to carry out the search operation after we received inputs on movement of suspicious persons," Defence spokesman, Lt Col Manish Mehta, said.

He said that the search operation was still going on.

"Nothing is being left to chance and every input that we receive is being thoroughly looked after," a police officer said.

Yesterday, security was beefed up at sensitive installations, including the Vaishno Devi shrine, and high alert was sounded across Jammu district in view of the ongoing unrest in Kashmir Valley and the upcoming Independence Day.