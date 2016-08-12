Home Nation

Search operation launched against suspicious persons in Jammu

The joint search operation was launched by Quick Reaction Team of the Army and Special Operation Group of police.

Published: 12th August 2016 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2016 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces today launched a search operation in Kunjwani area here after they received information about the presence of suspicious persons in the region.

The joint search operation was launched by Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police.

"The QRT of the Army provided support to the SOG  to carry out the search operation after we received inputs on movement of suspicious persons," Defence spokesman, Lt Col Manish Mehta, said.

He said that the search operation was still going on.

"Nothing is being left to chance and every input that we receive is being thoroughly looked after," a police officer said.

Yesterday, security was beefed up at sensitive installations, including the Vaishno Devi shrine, and high alert was sounded across Jammu district in view of the ongoing unrest in Kashmir Valley and the upcoming Independence Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp