Home Nation

Western Ghats to be protected, says government

Published: 12th August 2016 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2016 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Anil Madhav Dave has said that the Union government would be holding the widest possible consultation with MPs and MLAs to find the best possible way to protect the Western Ghats.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting with MPs from Western Ghats region here on Thursday. Dave said that the draft notification is likely to be finalised within six months.

Calling for maintaining a balance between ecology and development, the minister said that the “door is open for all noble ideas”.

He also said that villagers and tribals living in the region must have access to infrastructure – roads, power and drinking water. He emphasised that different states have problems of a different nature and have to be addressed as such.

“The minister has asked us to write down all our concerns and submit them to the ministry. He has promised to look into them,’’ said an MP who attended the meeting.

According to him, MPs from the Western Ghat states have apprehension about the Kasturirangan commission report. He said that the ministry would be holding meetings in all the states concerned to address the concerns.

The ministry had published a draft notification for declaring the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) of Western Ghats, on September 4, 2015, with the objective to conserve and protect the unique biodiversity of Western Ghats.

MPs from Western Ghats region (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat and Kerala) and senior officers of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change participated in the meeting. The MPs who attended the meeting included Sharad Pawar, Shashi Tharoor, Tiruchi Siva, K S Prasad, Dr A Sampath, K Soma Prasad, Vinayak Bhaurau Raut, and P K Shrimati Teacher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp