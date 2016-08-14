JAMMU: Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in Poonch district of Jammu region.



Army spokesperson Lt Col Manish Mehta told IANS that Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing at our positions near the LoC in Poonch district early morning today (Sunday).



"They used small arms and automatics to target our positions. The Indian army has retaliated using same caliber weapons," he added.



The firing was still going on till the last reports came in. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far and the gunbattle is underway.

The attack comes hours after a grenade attack on Amarnath Yathra pilgrims in Poonch, where almost 15 people were injured. A senior police officer on Saturday said, "11 yatris of Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra were injured near the shrine, when three men hurled a Grenade."



Two suspects were nabbed while they were escaping in a vehicle, but a third suspect was still at the large.



Tensions have mounted near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir during the Independence Day celebrations of India and Pakistan.



Pakistan army has been resorting to unprovoked firing at Indian positions around August 14 and 15 ever since the armed violence started in the state in early 1990s.

There have been 30 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control till July 31 with one casualty from the army side.

