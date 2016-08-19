Karima Baloch's 'Rakhsha Bandhan' message to India's PM Modi

ANI By

NEW DELHI: Karima Baloch, who is the chairperson of Baloch Students Organisation fighting against atrocities in Balochistan, has on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi her brother and urged him to be the voice of Baloch genocide, war crimes and human rights violation at international forums.

The young political activist has in her message to the Indian Prime Minister stated that the sisters of Balochistan consider him as their brother.

“On this day I have come to you and would like to say that we consider you as our brother. And we expect that you become the voice of Baloch genocide, war crimes in Balochistan, human rights violation in international forums and become the voice of those sisters whose brothers are missing,” Karima said in a video message.

“We will fight the war own our own, but we want you to be our voice and make the voice heard in any part of the world,” she added.

Expressing the plight of many sisters whose brothers are missing, she said that many of them have been killed by the Pakistani Army.

“Today in Balochistan, there are many brothers missing or have been killed by the Pakistan Army... The sisters of Balochistan are even today waiting for their brothers to return. Amongst them there are few who may never return,” she said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day address, had thanked the people of Balochistan, Gilgit and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the goodwill they have shown towards him.

He had last week in an all-party meeting on Kashmir said the “time has come that Pakistan shall have to answer to the world for the atrocities committed by it against the people in Balochistan and PoK”.

His statement about atrocities in Balochistan has hit a nerve with Pakistan, who has now voiced that it would raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Karima, the first female chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation as well as its party the Baloch National Front, is currently in Canada.

She reportedly arrived in Canada after escaping a Pakistani military attack in Balochistan.