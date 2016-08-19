Home Nation

Karima Baloch's 'Rakhsha Bandhan' message to India's PM Modi

Karima Baloch, who is the chairperson of Baloch Students Organisation fighting against atrocities in Balochistan, has on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi her brother and urged him to be the voice of Baloch genocide, war crimes and human rights violation at international forums.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Karima Baloch, who is the chairperson of Baloch Students Organisation fighting against atrocities in Balochistan, has on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi her brother and urged him to be the voice of Baloch genocide, war crimes and human rights violation at international forums.

The young political activist has in her message to the Indian Prime Minister stated that the sisters of Balochistan consider him as their brother.

“On this day I have come to you and would like to say that we consider you as our brother. And we expect that you become the voice of Baloch genocide, war crimes in Balochistan, human rights violation in international forums and become the voice of those sisters whose brothers are missing,” Karima said in a video message.

