NEW DELHI: Asserting that he had great respect for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday continued to prolong the mystery on the former joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that Sidhu's request for wanting more time to take a decision must be respected.

“Wud Navjot Sidhu ji join AAP- lot of rumours? Its my duty to put forward our side. We have greatest greatest regard for this ckt legend,” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

Revealing that Sidhu met him last week, he added that the former Parliamentarian did not put forth any pre-conditions and that he needs time to think, which must be respected.

“He is a v gud human being a ckt legend. My respect for him wud continue whether he joins or not,” the AAP Chief said.

The AAP on Thursday said it was Sidhu's decision to quit the Rajya Sabha and it will be his call to join the Kejriwal-led party.

As per media reports, Sidhu’s joining the Aam Aadmi Party is hanging fire, since the cricketer-turned politician failed to cut an ice with the AAP leadership over his demand of the party’s chief ministerial candidature in Punjab and a ticket for his wife Navjot Kaur in the upcoming assembly elections.

Well-placed AAP sources told ANI that Sidhu wanted the party to project him as the chief ministerial candidate, which was flatly denied.

Further, Sidhu wanted the party’s ticket for his wife as well; to which, the AAP leadership cited the party’s constitution that doesn’t allow more than one member of a family to contest the elections or hold party’s post.