Home Nation

Serial murders: Police questions Pol's wife in his presence

Police confronted Santosh, the medical practitioner accused of killing 6 persons, with his wife and questioned her.

Published: 21st August 2016 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2016 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PUNE: Satara district police today confronted Santosh Pol, the medical practitioner from Wai accused of killing six persons since 2003, with his wife and questioned her.

"We needed to corroborate the admissions given by Dr Pol about the killings and to extract more information, we today called his wife to Satara from Mumbai. We made the husband and wife sit in front of each other," said Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Local Crime Branch.

After Pol was arrested on August 11 in connection with the murder of Mangala Jedhe, his wife and their two children had gone to live with his in-laws in Mumbai.

According to the police, Pol's wife told investigators that she was not aware of her husband's crimes.

Pol allegedly killed five women and a man between 2003 and 2016 and buried the bodies at his poultry farm and his house at Dhom village in the district. The serial killings came to light when Mangala Jedhe, his last victim, went missing.

Pol has reportedly confessed that he killed those people either to rob them or to silence those who knew about his crimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp