Serial murders: Police questions Pol's wife in his presence

PUNE: Satara district police today confronted Santosh Pol, the medical practitioner from Wai accused of killing six persons since 2003, with his wife and questioned her.

"We needed to corroborate the admissions given by Dr Pol about the killings and to extract more information, we today called his wife to Satara from Mumbai. We made the husband and wife sit in front of each other," said Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Local Crime Branch.

After Pol was arrested on August 11 in connection with the murder of Mangala Jedhe, his wife and their two children had gone to live with his in-laws in Mumbai.

According to the police, Pol's wife told investigators that she was not aware of her husband's crimes.

Pol allegedly killed five women and a man between 2003 and 2016 and buried the bodies at his poultry farm and his house at Dhom village in the district. The serial killings came to light when Mangala Jedhe, his last victim, went missing.

Pol has reportedly confessed that he killed those people either to rob them or to silence those who knew about his crimes.