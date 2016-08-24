JNU rape case: Accused surrenders to police

IANS By

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University student Anmol Ratan, who allegedly raped a 28-year-old Ph.D student, surrendered before police on Wednesday, police said.



He surrendered before police around 10.15 p.m. at Vasant Kunj north police station in south Delhi, a senior police officer said.



Ratan had allegedly raped the girl a few days back after luring her to his hostel room on the pretext of giving her the copy of a movie she wanted and then giving her a drink spiked with a sedative.



An activist of the All India Student Association (AISA), Ratan was expelled from leftist student outfit after the allegations against him.