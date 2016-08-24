Home Nation

JNU rape case: Accused surrenders to police

He surrendered before police around 10.15 p.m. at Vasant Kunj north police station in south Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Published: 24th August 2016 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2016 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University student Anmol Ratan, who allegedly raped a 28-year-old Ph.D student, surrendered before police on Wednesday, police said.

He surrendered before police around 10.15 p.m. at Vasant Kunj north police station in south Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Ratan had allegedly raped the girl a few days back after luring her to his hostel room on the pretext of giving her the copy of a movie she wanted and then giving her a drink spiked with a sedative.

An activist of the All India Student Association (AISA), Ratan was expelled from leftist student outfit after the allegations against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp