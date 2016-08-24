SAHARANPUR: A vehicle, allegedly carrying beef, was today set on fire by a group of people in Rampur Maniharan area here.

The mob went on a rampage after they intercepted a pick-up vehicle, allegedly carrying beef, SP Sanjay Singh said.

Police had to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, Singh said.

A case of beef smuggling has been registered in this connection and investigation is on, he added.