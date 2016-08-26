NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court verdict must have made things "clear" to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Najeeb Jung today said, while asserting that he was in the process of overturning "illegal decisions" taken by the AAP government.

Jung rubbished Kejriwal's oft-repeated claim that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tried to stop the AAP's governance initiatives. Why will the Prime Minister do so when he looks after the entire country, Jung asked.

"The CM has gone on record asking why the value of an electors vote in Delhi will be half when the AAP government has won a stupendous majority. But that is his interpretation. Which hopefully must be to clear to him now.

"But unfortunately illegal decisions were taken during without my knowledge. Then I wrote to the officials to set things right after the HC verdict. I have received around 250 files till date. Now that the court has drawn the line, they have sent the files. I am working with the hope that things will improve," Jung said.

The Lt Governor was speaking on 'Complexities of Governance' at an event organised by former BJP MLA Vijay Jolly here. In his address, Jolly lambasted Kejriwal saying the city was in mess under the AAP dispensation.

In a major setback to AAP, the Delhi High Court on August 4 held that the LG is the administrative head of National Capital Territory and the AAP Government's contention that he is bound to act on the advice of Council of Ministers was "without substance".