JNU PhD student sent to 14-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: Former All India Student Association (AISA) member Anmol Ratan was sent to judicial custody on Thursday, five days after a case of rape was registered against him by a PhD student at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Delhi magisterial court also directed jail authorities to provide him proper medical facilities after he submitted that he was suffering from a heart ailment.

Accused of raping a fellow PhD student on August 20, he surrendered before the police on Wednesday night, hours after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate.

The victim in her complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station said she had posted on her Facebook account that she wanted to watch a movie and had asked if anyone had its CD. Ratan apparently messaged her saying he had a copy.

Later, he picked her up and on the pretext of giving her the CD took her to his hostel room, where he allegedly spiked her drink and raped her.

Ratan, was expelled from All India Student Association after being accused of sexual assault.