PM Modi announces 'Task Force' to prepare action plan for next three Olympics

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced setting up a Task Force to prepare an action plan for the next three Olympic Games- 2020, 2024, 2028.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at the meeting of Council of Ministers today, that a Task Force will be set up to prepare a comprehensive action plan for effective participation of Indian sportspersons in the next three Olympic Games.

The Task Force will prepare the overall strategy for sports facilities, training, selection procedure and other related matters.

The team will comprise of members who are in-house experts as well as those from outside.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Task Force will be set up over the next few days.