Ambalathara solar park 50MW will be commissioned in December
KASARGOD: The phase I of the Kasargod Solar Park project, which will generate 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity, will be commissioned in December, said power minister Kadakampally Surendran.
The 200-MW solar park being set up at Ambalathara is a joint venture of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
Surendran and revenue minister E Chandrasekharan visited the park at Ambalathara on Tuesday.
The project is being implemented on 300 acres by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).
The minister said a sub-station would be set up at a cost of Rs 32.9 crore at Ambalathara to integrate the solar power to the KSEB's transmission grid.
The minister also held a review meeting with KSEB director V Sivadasan, KSEB distribution and safety director N Venugopal, chief engineer R Suku, distribution chief engineer P Kumaran, Renewable Power Corporation of Kerala Limited chief executive officer Augustine Thomas and other KSEB officials.